Attack on ED: Trinamool divided over Sheikh Shahjahan

Kolkata, Jan 27 Trinamool Congress is divided over attack on ED personnel and in supporting the alleged mastermind Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

State Municipal & Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim said that Shahjahan has committed a “crime”.

“I have seen in the media how the government officials attacked and got injured. It was a crime,” Firhad Hakim said.

Local Trinamool Congress from Sandeskhali assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district Sukumar Mahato said that the Shahjahan has been playing a key role in uniting people of Sandeshkhali that is why he is being harassed by BJP.

“People associated with Trinamool Congress are being hounded by central agencies and because Shahjahan tried to target the local people of Sandeshkhali that is why he is being harassed. But we will never be scared of such threats,” Mahato said.

On January 5, ED and CAPF personnel were attacked in Sandeskhali assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas in which few security personnel belonging to CAPF and ED were injured. It has been alleged that Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan was behind the attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor