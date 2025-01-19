'Attack' on Kejriwal: Atishi claims BJP wants to harm ex-CM, Parvesh hits back

New Delhi, Jan 19 Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday alleged that the BJP is trying to get Arvind Kejriwal killed by attacking him and sending criminals after him, a charge dismissed by the Opposition party as a gimmick to create a ground to justify the AAP's imminent defeat.

The alleged stone attack on Kejriwal's car in the New Delhi constituency on Saturday has turned into the latest flashpoint between the AAP and the BJP in the run-up to the Assembly elections, with both parties accusing each other of spreading lies. The Delhi Police denied that there was an attack on Kejriwal's vehicle.

Dismissing AAP allegations, the BJP accused Kejriwal of injuring two youngsters with his car while they were posing questions to him about Delhi's development on Saturday in the Gole Market area.

During a press conference on Sunday, BJP candidate from New Delhi seat Parvesh Verma played four separate videos to demonstrate that there was no attack on Kejriwal in Gole Market even as the AAP stuck to its stand that a stone was thrown at the former CM's vehicle.

Parvesh Verma said, "If Kejriwal labels those questioning him as BJP goons or members of his (Parvesh's) family, then the 1,09,000 voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency are like his family members."

CM Atishi on Sunday shared photos and names of three persons who, she claimed, were criminals facing cases of heinous crimes and were present when the attempt on Kejriwal's life was made in Gole Market.

She sought suo motu action by election officials and police against them for the alleged attempt on the life of Kejriwal.

"What were criminals doing at the campaign rally for the BJP candidate?" asked Atishi, claiming the entire episode of stone-throwing was captured on video.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged criminals were campaigning for Parvesh Verma and the Delhi Police were part of a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal before the elections.

"No person has been arrested for this attempt on the life of Kejriwal yet," Singh said, raising doubts over the election officials' neutrality.

Parvesh Verma hit back at the AAP for spreading lies about the alleged attack on Kejriwal, adding that that the AAP does not value human lives as it has not apologised to the two youths who were nearly crushed and injured by the former CM’s car on Saturday.

Soon after the incident, Parven Verma wrote on X, "Both were taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Seeing defeat in front, he forgot the value of people's lives. I am going to the hospital."

Delhi Assembly elections to pick 70 legislators are scheduled on February 5. The result will be declared on February 8.

