Attack on NIA team: District administration submits detailed report to Bengal CEO

Kolkata, April 9 The East Midnapore district administration on Tuesday submitted a detailed report to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, over the reported attack on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team at Bhupatinagar in the district on April 6.

Soon after the submission of the report, the Election Commission of India (ECI) sought a detailed report in the matter from the state government.

Sources in the CEO's office said that although the East Midnapore district administration submitted a report on Tuesday, a separate report from the Chief Secretary is awaited.

The report from the district administration, according to sources, has been prepared based on the inputs from the district police.

The attack took place on the morning of April 6 when an NIA team was returning from Bhupatinagar after arresting two local Trinamool Congress leaders in connection with a blast there in December 2022 that killed three persons.

The attack was led by a group of local villagers reportedly enjoying the backing of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, sources in the CEO's office said the report filed by the district administration admits that the NIA team was attacked.

“In the report, it was also admitted that the NIA had informed the district police about conducting a raid at Bhupatinagar on the morning of April 6. It has also been claimed that senior officers of the district police reached the spot on receiving the news of the attack on the central agency team,” the sources said.

