Attacked by stray bull, man dies in Delhi
By IANS | Published: February 23, 2024 08:45 PM2024-02-23T20:45:46+5:302024-02-23T20:50:04+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 23 A 42-year-old man died after he was attacked by a stray bull in Delhi’s Tigri area on Friday, the police said.
The deceased has been identified as Subhash Kumar Jha, a resident of Jawahar Park in Khanpur.
According to the police, at 11.45 a.m. on Friday, an information regarding a medico-legal case (MLC) was received at the Tigri police station from the Batra Hospital.
“The victim, Subhash, was allegedly attacked by a stray bull while he was standing on the road. During treatment, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” said a senior police officer.
“The body has been handed over to the family members after autopsy,” the officer said.
