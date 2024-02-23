Attacked by stray bull, man dies in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 23 A 42-year-old man died after he was attacked by a stray bull in Delhi’s Tigri area on Friday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Kumar Jha, a resident of Jawahar Park in Khanpur.

According to the police, at 11.45 a.m. on Friday, an information regarding a medico-legal case (MLC) was received at the Tigri police station from the Batra Hospital.

“The victim, Subhash, was allegedly attacked by a stray bull while he was standing on the road. During treatment, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” said a senior police officer.

“The body has been handed over to the family members after autopsy,” the officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor