Attacked in Vidisha by mob wielding swords, sticks: MP Cong's SC head Pradeep Ahirwar

Bhopal, June 16 Congress leader Pradeep Ahirwar on Monday lodged a police complaint, alleging that a group of unidentified miscreants attacked him in Vidisha, around 60 km from Bhopal.

Ahirwar, who is incharge of the Schedule Caste (SC) department of Madhya Pradesh Congress, said that a mob vandalised his car with sticks and swords, however luckily, he escaped unharmed in the attack.

According to Ahirwar, the incident occurred around 11 AM on Monday when he, along with other aides, was going to attend the Congress party's event in Gyaraspur village in Vidisha.

"I was driving from Ganj Basoda to Gyaraspur village. Around 11 AM, when I reached Thaila village, around 50 people holding sticks and swords cornered me, and asked me to come out of my car. I escaped unharmed because I didn't come out from my car," he said.

Ahirwar said that the attackers vandalised his car with swords and sticks, but he somehow managed to escape by driving away. He then drove to the Ganj Basoda police station (in Vidisha district) and lodged a written complain, alleging that, it was a pre-planned attack on him.

In a video recorded outside Ganj Basoda police station, Ahirwar showed that the rear windshield and window panes on the right side of his car were damaged in the attack.

"They (attackers) were around 50 in number, and most of them had sticks and swords. They would have killed me today, if I had come out from my car," he added.

Ahirwar further said he has requested Vidisha district police to act in the matter.

"I request the Vidisha district police to find out who tried to kill me today, otherwise I will sit in protest at the police station," he was heard saying in the video message.

He also appealed to the state Congress leadership to support him. "I am working day and night for the party. I would request senior leaders of the Congress party to protect my life. I am really scared for my life," Ahirwar said.

