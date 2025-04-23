Attackers and handlers will face severe retribution soon: Rajnath talks tough on Pahalgam carnage

New Delhi, April 23 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday dropped enough hints after Centre’s contemplation about the ‘multi-pronged’ crackdown on the Pahalgam attackers and their terror networks that operated from behind and said that they will see India’s 'strong retaliation' very soon.

The Defence Minister said that the perpetrators of ghastly terror attacks in J&K’s Pahalgam will not only be punished but their ‘handlers’ will also face the heat.

Speaking at the Arjan Singh Memorial lecture ceremony in the capital, Rajnath Singh said: “We won’t only punish the monsters who carried out this act of brutality and barbarianism in Pahalgam but will also go after those who operated from behind and conspired to unleash horror on the Indian soil.”

Highlighting India’s zero-tolerance on terrorism, he said that India would not get intimidated by such acts of terror and this would only intensify the country's campaign against it.

“Those behind the ghastly terror attacks and their handlers will face severe retribution very soon, i want to assure this to countrymen,” he told the gathering.

Further, highlighting India’s tough stance on terror, he said that every citizen of the country has been angered and outraged by this cowardly act in South Kashmir.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will take all ‘necessary and appropriate’ steps to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

The Defence Minister also expressed concerns over the targeted attacks in Srinagar and said that terror acts based on religious identity was an ‘act of cowardice’.

On Tuesday, a group of armed terrorists broke into a gathering of tourists, holidaying in the picturesque and scenic meadows of Baisaran valley and unleashed horror. They segregated the tourists y calling out their names, directed them to recite ‘kalma’, failing which they killed at least 26 of them from point blank range, sparking countrywide anger and outrage.

The Defence Minister also expressed heartfelt condolences to the grieving families who lost their loved ones, stating: “We lost many lives in the ghastly terror attack. We pray for the peace of departed souls.”

