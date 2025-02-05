Attending Maha Kumbh personal belief, BJP politicising religion, faith, and rituals, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 5 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday hit back at the BJP over its criticism of his proposed visit to the Maha Kumbh, accusing it of using religion, rituals, and faith for its political motives, while highlighting faith, rituals, and beliefs related to any religion are personal matters of individuals.

Responding to media questions here, Shivakumar said: "I do not wish to respond to the statement made by the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka. I will not engage in unnecessary debates on this issue. Our party leaders have already given a broad statement on the matter. However, the BJP is politicising it. Religion, rituals, and beliefs should not be used for political purposes."

"There are various religious practices and beliefs across the world. I believe in my God. Some people believe in palmistry, while others have faith in water, the sky, or the sun. There is no right or wrong in this - it is simply a matter of personal belief," he added.

"Let R. Ashoka criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for participating in Maha Kumbh, not me. Whether I attend Maha Kumbh or choose not to, it is my life. Let him first tell whether the Prime Minister or any party leaders, people across the world visiting Maha Kumbh is right or wrong. First, let him comment and we will answer later," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, is slated to take a holy dip in Maha Kumbh in UP's Prayagraj on February 9 and return to the state the next day. He said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is close to him, had invited him to the Maha Kumbh Mela, and he is paying a visit along with his family.

The Karnataka BJP, mocking Shivakumar's proposed visit to the Maha Kumbh, asked if Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who had questioned the significance of a holy dip in the Ganga in eradicating poverty, question the Deputy Chief Minister over his visit.

Leader of the Opposition Ashoka on Tuesday took a dig at Shivakumar, asking "will all his sins be washed away?" after he takes a dip in the Ganga.

"As soon as KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar takes a holy dip at the Kumbh Mela, will poverty be eradicated in Karnataka? Won't Kharge Saheb question this now?"

Shivakumar is known for his strong religious beliefs and frequent temple visits. He has visited 'Shakti Peeths' in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, as well as historic temples in North India.

His participation in the Maha Kumbh has gained political significance, as sources close to him suggest that he is seeking divine blessings to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

