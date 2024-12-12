Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Bengaluru Techie’s Wife Nikita Singhania Makes Serious Allegations

Cases have been filed against Bengaluru-based AI engineer Atul Subhash’s wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family members in connection with suicide. Before taking his own life, Atul left behind a 24-page letter and a video lasting over 1 hour, in which he blamed his wife and in-laws for his extreme step. Atul also raised serious allegations against family court judges in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. His wife had reportedly filed nine cases against him, and new revelations have surfaced alleging that Nikita also made serious accusations against her deceased husband Atul.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Atul Subhash was found dead at his residence in Munnekolal, Bengaluru, on Monday. Following this, Atul’s brother, Vikas Kumar, lodged a complaint against Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, her brother Anurag, and her uncle Sushil at the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru, accusing them of abetment to suicide. On Wednesday, a Bengaluru police team travelled to Uttar Pradesh to investigate the matter further.

However, regarding the case, the Bengaluru police stated that they had yet to receive any official information from the Jaunpur police in Uttar Pradesh. Nikita, who is originally from Jaunpur, had previously filed a case against Atul and his family in 2022, accusing them of dowry harassment. According to the Jaunpur police, Nikita’s complaint, filed on April 24, 2022, was investigated by a woman sub-inspector, Priyanka. A chargesheet was filed in court on August 30, 2022.

According to Nikita’s relative, Surendra Singhania, "Nikita and Atul got married five years ago and were living and working in Bengaluru. They also have a son. Over the past two years, Nikita sought a divorce from Atul and had filed multiple cases in the Jaunpur court. Currently, Nikita lives in Delhi with her son and works there."

Dinesh Mishra, Nikita’s lawyer in her cases against Atul, stated, "Nikita filed several cases against Atul, including a key case in the family court where she sought maintenance for herself and her child. The court had ordered Atul to pay Rs 40,000 per month. I hadn’t spoken to or met Atul since July, and I never imagined he was suffering from depression or mental stress."

Nikita had also lodged a complaint in Jaunpur two years ago, alleging dowry harassment and assault, naming Atul, his mother, father, and brother as the accused. Nikita claimed, "My husband used to beat me after drinking alcohol. He would threaten me and transfer my entire salary into his account. The harassment from my in-laws affected my father’s health, and he tragically passed away from a heart attack on August 17, 2019."