Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Wife Nikita Singhania, Her Mother Nisha Singhania and Brother Anurag Singhania Arrested by Karnataka Police

Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, along with her mother Nisha and brother Anurag, has been arrested in an abetment to suicide case following Atul Subhash's tragic death. Days before his suicide, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash accused ex-wife Nikita Singhania and her family of harassment and extortion, detailing his allegations in a suicide note and video. Nikita was arrested from Haryana’s Gurugram and her mother Nisha and brother Anurag were arrested from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, reported Indian Express. A police officer said that the accused were produced before court and were sent to judicial custody.

Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania and her family members had been booked for abetment to suicide. They are all listed as accused in the FIR registered at Marathahalli Police Station.They have been accused of demanding ₹3 crore to withdraw cases against Atul and ₹30 lakh for visitation rights to see his son. Following Atul Subhash's death, the Bengaluru police issued summons for Nikita and her relatives to appear for questioning regarding the circumstances surrounding his suicide.

Nikita's family had sought anticipatory bail, asserting their innocence amid the ongoing investigation. Notably, Singhania had in 2022 filed a police complaint against Atul Subhash. In the complaint she had alleged harassment and assault for dowry.

Nikita Singhania had in 2022 alleged that Atul Subhash treated the husband-wife relationship "like a beast" and his family's demand for dowry contributed to her father suffering a stroke and dying. The arrests come after Bengaluru Police decided to seek help from their Uttar Pradesh counterpart to trace the accused in the case. Atul Subhash, a resident of Munnekollal, was found dead inside his apartment on Monday, following which, his brother Bikas Kumar had filed a complaint against Subhash’s wife Nikita, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag, and uncle Sushil Singhania. Atul Subhash married Nikita Singhania in 2019 after finding her on a matchmaking website. The couple had a son the next year.

