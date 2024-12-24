Atul Subhash’s father seeks custody of grandson, lodges FIR

Patna, Dec 24 The father of Atul Subhash, who committed suicide in his Bengaluru home after blaming his wife and in-laws, has filed an FIR at the Vaini police station in Bihar's Samastipur seeking recovery and custody of his grandson.

Following the complaint by Pawan Modi, the district police lodged zero FIR at Vaini police station.

Anand Shankar Gaurav, the in-charge of the Vaini police station, said the case pertains to the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh and, hence the application and FIR have been forwarded to Jaunpur police for further investigation and action.

“The Jaunpur police will handle the case as it falls under their jurisdiction,” Gaurav said.

Meanwhile, Pawan Modi, Atul Subhash’s father, has expressed deep anguish over not being able to meet his 2-year-old grandson.

“I have seen my grandson once via a video call. I am concerned about the child's safety,” Modi said.

He suspects that the child might be in harm's way. He fears the worst and demands that the child be placed in his custody for safety and care.

“Since, Atul’s wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law have been arrested. The whereabouts of the child remain unknown,” he said.

Modi raised questions about why the child’s location has not been disclosed, emphasizing that a 2-year-old is not typically kept in a boarding school.

Atul Subhash’s alleged last wish expressed despair over not receiving justice, but his father is determined to pursue legal remedies.

“My whole family will commit mass suicide if we do not get our grandson back,” he said.

Subhash’s younger brother, Vikas Modi, is fighting a legal battle and hopes for justice from the judiciary and the government.

“I appealed to the Prime Minister to introduce stricter laws against the misuse of legal provisions, such as those related to dowry harassment, to prevent tragedies like Atul Subhash,” Vikas said.

The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the case, demonstrating its seriousness. Notices have been sent to the DGPs of three states, including Uttar Pradesh, with a directive to recover the missing child and submit a report by January 7.

Subhash, who was working with an automobile company in Bengaluru, allegedly committed suicide as a demand of Rs 3 crore was made for a divorce settlement. He ended his life at his apartment in the early hours of December 9, leaving behind a 90-minute video and a 40-page death note, explaining how harassment by his wife Nikita Singhania and her family compelled him to take the extreme step.

The suicide note, under the headline "Justice is Due", addressed to his 2-year-old child, read: "Now with me gone, there will not be any money to loot and I hope that they might start to look at the facts of the cases. Someday, you shall know the real face of your mother and her greedy family.

"I pray that they don’t devour you and your soul. I often laugh when I remember that I started saving money for a car when you go to college. Silly me. Remember this always that you don't owe anything to anyone. Don’t trust the system." Subhash further listed out his last wishes in the note. "All my case hearings should happen live and people of this country should know about my case and learn the terrible state of the legal system and misuse of law these women are doing."

He further wrote: "Give the custody of my child to my parents who can raise him with better values. Don’t let my wife or her family come near my dead body. Give maximum punishment to my harassers though I don’t trust our legal system too much. If people like my wife are not put behind jail, they would be more emboldened and will put more false cases on other sons of society in the future.

"To wake up the judiciary and urge them to stop harassment of my parents and my brother in false cases. There shall be no negotiations, settlements and mediation with these evil people and the culprits must be punished," the letter read.

