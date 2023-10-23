AU prof booked for derogatory remarks on social media

Prayagraj, 0ct 23 Police in Prayagraj have registered an FIR against an Allahabad University (AU) assistant professor for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Lord Ram and Lord Krishna on his social media account.

SHO of the Colonelganj police station, Brajesh Kumar Singh said that the FIR was registered against Vikram Harijan under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between religious groups) 295 A (hurting religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT Act (sending offensive messages through communication service, etc) and action will follow after further investigation.

The case was registered on the complaint of a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary, police said.

In his complaint to the police, VHP district convener Shubham alleged that Harijan made objectionable comments against Hindu gods and goddesses through his social media account.

His acts caused resentment among AU students and hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community, he further alleged in his complaint.

The assistant professor’s post in Hindi on X on Sunday read: “If Lord Rama was present today, I would have sent him to jail under IPC section 302 (murder) for killing Rishi Shambuka and will also sent Lord Krishna to jail for harassment of women.”

