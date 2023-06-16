"Audit institutions should be aware of AI technology": CAG Murmu

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 16 : Audit institutions of countries have a crucial role to play in the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) for good governance, transparency and accountability, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu said on Thursday.

CAG Murmu also inaugurated the Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) engagement group meeting in Goa as part of India's G20 presidency.

Speaking to ANI, CAG Murmu said, "Today, digital platform and digital infrastructure is used globally. So the IT application is already being used by the supreme audit institutions. Governments are adopting the technology. We will see how to carry out audits on digital platforms and how to make capacity building in our organisations. That is the concern for all the participations of SAI and we have been working on this technology."

He further said that during the SAI20 meeting, the experts provided various new dimensions on the subject.

"We celebrated comprehensively on experience sharing. The experts did give us various aspects on this subject with a new dimension. In due course of time, the Supreme audit institutions will collaborate, share their knowledge and will come out with some standard guide," he said.

The CAG said that they are planning to introduce computer education courses in recruitment to cope with technological development.

"Our officers are very competent. Mostly, they are from the engineering background and we are exposing them to various training, and capacity building. We are also planning to introduce some kind of priority Computer Education in the cutting as recruitment because in future more and more technology will be used. So, our auditor cutting edge is should be aware of this technology so that they can appreciate all the new development appropriately," he added.

