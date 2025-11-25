Auditorium and museum next on agenda: Champat Rai on future projects at Ram Temple

Ayodhya, Nov 25 A grand museum, state-of-the-art auditorium and spacious guest houses are among the next key priorities on the to-do list of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, its General Secretary Champat Rai told the media persons on Tuesday.

The disclosures about these upcoming projects came on the back of the historic and momentous 'dhwajarohan ceremony' at the grand Ram Temple on Tuesday, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Champat Rai, while speaking to IANS, gave insights on the future projects at the Ram Temple and explained how the Trust was keeping a close watch on the undergoing work of museum and auditorium, its integrated development with the complex and how all this will add to the significance of one of the most revered Hindu shrines.

"Boundary walls are being constructed, a guest house is being built, an auditorium is coming up and the museum is being prepared. All these works are ongoing and will continue for a couple of years," Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's General Secretary told IANS.

Talking about the flag-hoisting ceremony, he said that the event was grand and dignified, and everyone who attended it was emotionally thrilled.

When asked why his name was not on the list and advertisements for receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya, Rai replied, "I took a back seat. I was where I should be. Everyone else has a different perspective."

Rai also said that personal identity is not important to him and the goal of temple construction and enhancing pilgrimage to the shrine was the ultimate objective.

He said that the construction and other related work was proceeding in a very systematic manner, positioning Ayodhya as the new centre of spirituality and carving a special global identity for the city.

