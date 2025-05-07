'Aur Mujhe Bhi... Ab Der Raat Hone Wali Hai...': Did PM Modi Hint at Operation Sindoor? Speech Before Airstrikes Goes Viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech at a public event is drawing fresh attention after India carried out precision missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. A video clip of the speech, delivered at an ABP News summit hours before the strikes, went viral on social media. In the clip, the prime minister is heard saying, “Aur mujhe bhi... kyonki ab der raat hone wali hai,” while addressing the audience. Some users online interpreted the pause and wording as a subtle hint toward the upcoming military action.

Social media users shared the clip widely. A post by an account named Times Algebra said, “Modiji had dropped a hint last night but no expert understood.” Another comment read, “Experts caught on later but Modiji’s signal was clear.”

Read Also | ‘I Wish I Had Died’: Masood Azhar Reacts After Losing 14 Family Members in India's Operation Sindoor

The precision strikes, launched in the early hours of May 7, targeted nine terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These included locations in Kotli, Bhimber, Bahawalpur, Muridke and other areas. The operation destroyed multiple terror camps and eliminated several militants. The strike was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians. The Indian military confirmed the operation on Wednesday afternoon.