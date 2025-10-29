Aussie women cricketers molestation case: Police await court directives on recording victims' statements

Indore, Oct 29 In a bid to expedite justice while respecting the victims' ongoing commitments, Madhya Pradesh Police in Indore are awaiting court orders to go further into the Australian women cricketers' molestation case.

The statements of the victims have not yet been recorded. They are presently camping in Mumbai. There were reports that the police would send them video links.

On being asked if the police will send them a video link to record their statements or have already recorded the statements, a senior official told IANS, "The accused is in judicial custody and the matter is sub-judice now. We will have to abide by whatever court orders."

Two Australian women cricketers in Indore were allegedly molested while they were going to a cafe from their hotel, where they were staying.

The prime accused, Aqueel Khan, a 28-year-old local delivery executive with a prior criminal record, has been in judicial custody since Monday after a two-day police interrogation.

The shocking episode occurred on October 23, around 11 a.m. on Khajrana Road, mere days before Australia's pivotal Women's World Cup 2025 clash against South Africa at Holkar Stadium.

The unidentified players, part of the touring Australian squad staying at a premium hotel, were walking to a nearby café when Khan, on his motorcycle, allegedly stalked them, made lewd advances, and inappropriately touched one of them.

Initially claiming he only sought a selfie with the "famous cricketers," Aqueel later confessed to following them after spotting the duo while heading home from dropping his father at Sathya Sai Square.

An FIR was lodged at MIG Police Station under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police seized his two-wheeler and revealed Khan's history as a "history-sheeter" with pending cases, including prior harassment complaints.

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed the "inappropriate touching" in a statement, praising the team's security manager, Danny Simmons, for promptly alerting authorities alongside Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) officials.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association President Mahanaryaman Scindia expressed deep distress, calling it "painful for the sports world and our city."

The incident has ignited a political firestorm, with opposition slamming the state government for "safety lapses", branding it a "shameful blot" on India's global image. The Mohan Yadav government countered the criticism with the rapid arrest of the accused.

