Australian woman murder case: Delhi court adjourns hearing for consideration on statement of Rajvinder Singh

A Delhi Court on Friday adjourned the hearing for consideration on the statement of Rajvinder Singh till next week.

Singh is an accused in a murder case of an Australian woman in Queensland in October 2018 and was arrested by Delhi police on November 25, 2022.

Link Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika adjourned the matter and directed to produce Rajvinder Singh on January 20.

The court recorded the statement of Rajvinder Singh in the presence of his counsel Love Deep Gaur. Advocate Ajay Digpaul special public prosecutor for Central Government was also present.

On January 10, Rajvinder Singh made a statement before Delhi's Patiala House Court that he is willing to go to Australia and contest the case there. He said that he has no objection if he is extradited, and is ready to face the trial in Australia.

He is aware of the extradition proceedings and their consequences, and also that a case is pending against him in Australia. On January 7, he moved an application to give his consent to extradite him to Australia.

Legal Aid Counsel (LAC) Love Deep Gaur moved the application on behalf of Rajvinder Singh.

On December 24, Rajvinder Singh before the Court expressed his "desire to go to Australia and contest the case there."

Just on the way to the courtroom, Rajvinder had told the reporters, "I didn't kill the woman. I want this case to be investigated by the Australian police.

On being asked why did he flee from Australia? he said that he is going to explain everything before the court there. Rajvinder Singh is facing an extradition inquiry in India.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Nabeela Wali had said that "you (Rajvinder) don't have legal counsel, therefore cannot record your statement today."

He was arrested and produced before Patiala House Court by the Delhi police special cell on November 25, 2022. The Court had remanded Rajvinder Singh to judicial custody.

Earlier a non-bailable warrant was issued for the arrest of Rajvinder by the court.

According to sources Rajvinder was in Australia for 10 years and was working as a male nurse. The woman who was allegedly killed by him was unknown to him.

He has a BSc degree, and also got Australian citizenship. He was married to a woman who is also an Australian citizen.

After his arrest in November 2022, the Queensland police offered 1 million Australian dollars - the largest ever bounty offered by the department, for giving information about the accused.

On November 4, 2022, vide twitter, the Australian High Commission informed the declaration of a reward of One Million Australian Dollars on the arrest of one Rajvinder Singh, an Indian-origin Australian citizen, who had committed the gruesome murder of an Australian lady on 21/10/2018 in Queensland, Australia, and had been absconding ever since.

INTERPOL had also issued 'Red Corner Notice (RCN)' Control No. A-2639/3-2021 in name of Singh.

The CBI/INTERPOL, New Delhi had got issued a non-bailable warrant, under The Extradition Act, against his name from the Patiala House Court on 21/11/2022.

On 25/11/2022 at 06:00 hrs based upon inputs shared by CBI/INTERPOL and Australian counterparts, in an intelligence-based operation, the accused was apprehended from near GT Karnal Road and arrested by Special Cell u/s 41(1) Cr PC.

The accused is being produced before the concerned court as per law for further proceedings.

