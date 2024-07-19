Austrian-made assault rifle recovered from slain terrorists in J&K’s Keran

Srinagar, July 19 A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including an Austrian-made bullpup assault rifle, was recovered from the slain terrorists in J&K’s Keran sector.

The Army said on Friday, “A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including a Steyr AUG (an Austrian-made bullpup assault rifle), AK series rifle, five grenades, and other materials, was recovered from two killed foreign terrorists in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district yesterday”.

Two foreign terrorists were killed on Thursday when the Army and the J&K Police jointly foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Kupwara district.

In a similar anti-infiltration operation in the Karnah sector of the same district on July 15, three terrorists were killed by the Army.

Security forces are maintaining a maximum degree of alertness in the aftermath of terrorist attacks in the Jammu division of J&K.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security review meeting on J&K attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor, Ajit Kumar Doval. The PM ordered the immediate deployment of the Army and the security forces in sufficient strength to eradicate militancy from the otherwise peaceful areas of the Jammu division.

