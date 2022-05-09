Author booked in Delhi for allegedly raping woman for 10 years

The Delhi Police has registered a case against an author based on a complaint by a 32-year-old woman who accused him of raping her for 10 years under the pretext of marriage, police said on Monday.

The FIR was lodged at Timarpur Police Station in the national capital on the basis of the complaint of the woman who hails from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

In her complaint, the woman said she has been living on rent in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi for the last 10 years and is preparing for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination here.

According to the FIR, about 10 years ago she met the Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer on a social media platform and become friends.

In her complaint, she referred to an incident when he allegedly hurled abuses and beat her up following her eye surgery.

"In 2013 she went for an eye treatment to AIIMS and she got late while returning home, for which he hurled abuses and beat her up. I started crying but he raped me. The next day, he came and started apologising. He also promised to marry me," the FIR stated.

The woman claimed further said that to avoid police action, he kept on promising to marry her but last year she discovered from his mobile that the accused had relations with several other girls to whom also he had promised marriage.

The FIR also states that a police officer had called up the woman's father and told him that she (the woman) is blackmailing the writer to extort money from him.

( With inputs from ANI )

