Authorities track satellite phone call to Pakistan from K'taka district

Yadgir, Dec 15 Central intelligence agencies have again tracked a call made to Pakistan via satellite phone from a village in Karnataka's Yadgir district, sources said on Friday.

The call was made on from a farm in Shellagi village at around 3 a.m. on September 17.

The intelligence agencies received this information on September 19 and visited the location by tracking it through GPS, the sources said.

The call was made from a China-made satellite phone on the day of the Kalyana-Karnataka Liberation Day, commemorating the integration of Hyderabad into India in 1948.

Authorities had previously tracked a satellite phone call to Pakistan from Hedagimudra village in Yadgir district in 2021.

The intelligence agencies found that most wanted terror elements had taken shelter in Yadgir in 2014.

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had visited Yadgir then.

Sources explain that Sheik Mehaboob aka Guddu, a terrorist associated with Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), had taken shelter in Yadgir after escaping from a prison in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

