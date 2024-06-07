Authorities working hard to repatriate mortal remains of Indian students drowned in Russia

New Delhi, June 7 The Consulate General of India in Russia's Saint Petersburg has assured that it is working with the local authorities of Veliky Novgorod to send the mortal remains of the four Indian students who drowned in the Volkhov River to their families in India as soon as possible.

"The bereaved families have been contacted and assured of all the possible help," the CGI posted on X, adding that proper medical treatment, including psychological counselling, is also being provided to the girl student who was saved.

The Indian students were pursuing medical education at the Veliky Novgorod State University.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the local emergency services have so far recovered two bodies from the Volkhov River and the search for the remaining two missing students continues.

All five students involved in the unfortunate accident belong to Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

"Our Consulate in St. Petersburg is coordinating with the local authorities for the repatriation of the mortal remains. The Consulate continues to be in contact with the families and the district administration in Jalgaon," the MEA said in a statement.

