Auto-rickshaw stunt in Delhi leads to seizure of vehicle, legal action

New Delhi, Dec 14 After a video of a man performing a stunt while hanging from the auto-rickshaw on Delhi’s Signature Bridge went viral on social media, the Delhi Traffic Police have impounded the vehicle and issued a challan to its driver, officials said on Thursday.

The driver has been identified as Shiva from Ghaziabad.

The video, which gained traction on social media, depicts the auto-rickshaw navigating the Signature Bridge while a man dangles from hit.

The subsequent collision with a cyclist on the left was captured by a helmet-mounted camera on a passing biker, shedding light on the reckless incident.

"The auto involved has been impounded, and Shiva has been located by Delhi Traffic Police personnel. Legal repercussions are imminent," said a senior traffic cop.

"Taking cognisance of this viral video, Delhi Traffic Police traced the Auto and challan for Dangerous driving, Without DL and other appropriate sections of MV Act has been issued,” the Delhi Police wrote on X, while sharing the video of the incident.

