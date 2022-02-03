Autobiography of top Kerala bureaucrat who was in jail in gold smuggling case ready

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 On the first anniversary of being out on bail in the infamous gold smuggling case, M.Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is all set to release his autobiography in Malayalam.

This was revealed by the publisher, DC Books on Thursday and has been titled as "Aswadhmavu Verum Oru Anna".

Sivasankar who recently turned 59, was in jail for 98 days after his arrest in October 2020, and was released on this day last year. The film is being made to share the insights of his life in prison, and it remains to be seen if it would delve into the case as a central agency has filed a petition in the apex court seeking to revoke his bail.

Sivasankar's suspension was revoked on January 5, and has been posted as principal secretary Sports and Youth Affairs.

The smuggling case came to light on July 5, 2020, when the Customs arrested Sarith, a former employee of the UAE Consulate here, for allegedly smuggling gold in a diplomatic baggage destined for the Consulate.

Swapna Suresh, who previously worked in the UAE Consulate, and her associate Sandip Nair were also arrested in the case by the NIA a few days later from Bengaluru.

Trouble began for Sivasankar after his connection with the case was revealed after Swapna's arrest.

Vijayan, unable to stand the massive onslaught, suspended Sivasankar from service, after which he got arrested in October 2020.

