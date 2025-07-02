Automated Weather Stations, doppler radars boosting real-time climate prediction in India: Minister

New Delhi, July 1 Automated Weather Stations and Doppler radars are boosting real-time weather predictions in India, said Union Earth Sciences Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Speaking to the media, Singh affirmed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mission Mausam, India’s weather forecasting system is being "substantially augmented to be of the global best standards”.

“AWS and Doppler radars are being added to boost real-time weather prediction,” the Minister said.

“While cloudbursts are sudden and difficult to forecast due to their nature, our system is improving with targeted forecasts like Long Range (30 days), Short Range (3 days), and Nowcast (3 hours),” he added.

Singh noted that the forecast system in the country is so accurate that people in heavy monsoon-prone places like Mumbai tend to look at the IMD WhatsApp on their mobile phones before deciding whether to carry an umbrella or not when they move out of their house.

He also informed about dedicated weather forecast apps for farmers and agriculturists, adding that “Our weather forecast inputs are also being availed by neighbouring countries which confirms their reliability”.

However, the damage occurring after heavy rainfall or flash floods may sometimes vary depending on the local factors determining the vulnerability of the place or habitat affected, Singh said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said very heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan over some of the next six to seven days.

It said the monsoon will remain active in many parts of northwest, central, and east India during this period.

During an online press briefing, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that good rainfall is also expected in Uttarakhand and Haryana.

"This region includes several cities and towns, including Delhi. Many south-flowing rivers originate in Uttarakhand. We must take precautions for all these river catchments, cities, and towns," Mohapatra said.

