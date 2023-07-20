Automatic tracking system being developed for fighter planes: IAF MC

Nagpur, July 20 The Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has developed an automatic tracking system for the fighter jets and trials being conducted are in final stages.

"Every 30 seconds, the system will track the movement of flying aircraft to record its exact location and trials have been conducted in South-Western, Northern sectors and soon in Eastern sector before finally inducting it in IAF," Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding In Chief, Maintenance Command of IAF, told reporters, here on Thursday.

The Air Marshal said the system will be operated through satellite programming and very soon it will be operational.

The IAF will receive a first batch of four of imported C205 Military Transport Aircraft from Spain.The Government of India signed a procurement deal with Spain in October 2021 for acquiring 56 Aircraft. India will receive 16 Aircraft while remaining 40 Aircraft will be indigenously manufactured in the country at a location in Gujarat.

The Maintenance Command was steadily marching towards 'Atmanairbhar' concept and not much depending on imports of spares but manufacturing indigenously through technology transfer, he added.

