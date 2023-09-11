Autumn session of Assam Assembly to begin today, govt to bring over 20 bills

Guwahati, Sep 11 The autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will start here from Monday during which more than 20 bills are expected to be introduced by the government. The five-day session will end on Friday.

The session will be held in the new building of the Assembly, which was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in July.

The state government will table several new bills, including the Panchayat Act Amendment Bill, during the session. Besides, the government also plans to bring a bill to upgrade some colleges to universities in the state.

The state Cabinet has taken the decision to amend the Panchayat Act this week. A bill will be brought to make a law in this regard.

The state government has decided to free Gram Panchayats from party politics. Gram Panchayat members will be elected on a purely non-political basis. There will be no party symbols in the polls. Even the election of Gram Panchayat President has been decided to be conducted on a non-political basis.

However, anchalik panchayat and zilla parishad polls will have party symbols. Also, the anti-defection law will come into effect from now. Moreover, no-confidence can be moved only twice against the chairman of Zilla Parishad during the five-year tenure.

The state Minister Piyush Hazrika said: "The state government is going to bring at least 23-24 new bills in the upcoming session. I hope the session will be completed smoothly with the cooperation of all in the new building of the Vidhan Sabha."

The speaker of the Assam assembly Biswajit Daimari will present the report of the business advisory committee on Monday. After that, the government bills will be presented in the assembly. However, there will be no question-and-answer session on the first day.

Meanwhile, the opposition has also prepared to put pressure on the state government on some key issues, ranging from the power crisis in the state to several police officials being caught in bribery cases.

