Avakash Kumar takes charge as Patna SSP

Patna, Dec 30 Avakash Kumar, a 2012 batch IPS officer, assumed office on Monday as Patna’s new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

He was accorded a guard of honour at the SSP office upon his arrival. Following this, he conducted a review meeting with all city SPs.

During the meeting, SSP Avakash Kumar emphasised his primary objectives: resolving long-pending cases and ensuring that criminals are brought to justice.

He said that special attention would be given to crime control and investigative processes. “The strategies designed for crime prevention will be strictly implemented, and criminals will not be spared under any circumstances,” Kumar said, appealing for public cooperation.

Avakash Kumar, a native of Simrav village in Bhojpur district, holds a degree in mechanical engineering from IIT BHU. Before joining the police service, he worked as a scientist at DRDO for four years.

Kumar brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Gaya, Ara, Begusarai and Darbhanga.

Avakash Kumar succeeded Rajeev Mishra, a DIG-rank officer, who served as Patna’s SSP for approximately two years. Mishra has been reassigned as DIG in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Leading Patna as the police chief is no small task, as the city frequently witnesses a range of activities, including crime, political events, protests and demonstrations.

Following the appointment of Vinay Kumar as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for Bihar, the state’s Home Department implemented a significant reshuffle, transferring 62 IPS officers. Among them was Avakash Kumar, who assumed the role of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Patna.

Since Vinay Kumar took charge as DGP, the Bihar Police has demonstrated a proactive approach. Several districts, including East Champaran, Rohtas, Gaya, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, and others, have witnessed stringent actions, including the use of bulldozers to address law and order issues.

These actions signify a renewed focus on maintaining law and order across the state, with Patna, being the capital, at the centre of these efforts.

