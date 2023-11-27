Average assets of 103 re-contesting MLAs in Telangana rose by Rs 9 cr: Report

New Delhi, Nov 27 In Telangana, the average assets of 103 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties and independents is Rs 23.87 crore, an increase of about Rs 9 crore from Rs 14.44 crore in 2018, and assets of 90 MLAs increased ranging from three per cent to 1,331 per cent, a report claimed on Monday.

The assets of 13 MLAs have decreased ranging from one per cent to 79 per cent.

Pailla Shekar Reddy, the BRS candidate from Bhongir constituency has declared maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 136.47 crore, the report stated.

The report was prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Telangana Election Watch after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of 103 re-contesting MLAs in the Telangana Assembly Election 2023.

The report said, "Out of the 103 re-contesting MLAs, assets of 90 MLAs have increased ranging from three per cent to 1,331 per cent and assets of 13 MLAs have decreased ranging from minus one per cent to minus 79 per cent."

It said that the average assets of these 103 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties and independents in 2018 was Rs 14.44 crore.

"The average asset of these 103 re-contesting MLAs in 2023 is Rs 23.87 crore," the report said.

The report said that the average asset growth for these 103 re-contesting MLAs, between the Telangana Assembly Elections of 2018 and 2023 is Rs 9.43 crore, which in percentage growth in assets is 65 per cent.

The report stated that BRS Pailla Shekar Reddy from Bhongir constituency has declared the maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 136.47 crore. His asset was Rs 91.04 crore in 2018, which swelled to Rs 227.51 crore in 2023.

Assets of Alla Venkateswar Reddy of BRS from Devarkadra constituency have increased by Rs 59.02 crore, from Rs 20.15 crore in 2018 to Rs 79.17 crore in 2023.

Similarly, assets of Manchireddy Kishan Reddy of BRS from Ibrahimpatnam constituency have risen by Rs 52.59 crore from Rs 7.99 crore in 2018 to Rs 60.58 crore in 2023, it said.

