Avg assets of 192 re-contesting MLAs in MP grew by 50%: Report

New Delhi, Nov 13 The average assets of the 192 sitting MLAs in Madhya Pradesh increased by almost 50 per cent to Rs 17.81 crore from Rs 11.91 crore in 2018, a report revealed on Monday.

The report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Madhya Pradesh Election Watch is based on the analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 192 re-contesting MLAs in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election.

It saidthat out of the 192 re-contesting MLAs, the assets of 180 MLAs (94 per cent) have increased ranging from one per centto 1982 per cent and assets of 12 MLAs (six per cent) have decreased ranging from -- one per cent to -- 64 per cent.

The report stated that the average assets of these 192 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties, including independents in 2018 was Rs 11.91 crore, which in 2023 is Rs 17.81 crore.

The report stated that the average asset growth for these 192 re-contesting MLAs, between the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections of 2018 and 2023 is Rs 5.90 crore.

"Average percentage growth in assets for these 192 re-contesting MLAs is 50 per cent," it said.

The report said that Chetanya Kasyap of BJP from Ratlam City constituency has declared maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 91.45 crore, i.e, from Rs 204.63 crore in 2018 to Rs 296.08 crore in 2023, while the assets of Sanjay Sharma (Sanju Bhaiya) of Congress from Tendukheda constituency have increased by Rs 81.55 crore, from Rs 130.97 crore in 2018 to Rs 212.52 crore in 2023.

It also said that the assets of Sanjay Shukla of Congress from Indore-1 constituency have risen by Rs 77.47 crore, from Rs 139.93 crore in 2018 to Rs 217.41 crore in 2023.

The report said that out of the 192 recontesting MLAs, 100 are from BJP.

"In 2018, the average assets of the BJP MLAs was Rs 11.65 crore, which in 2023 is Rs 15.75 crore, an increase of 35.21 per cent while of the 88 sitting MLAs of the Congress was Rs 12.56 crore, which now stands at Rs 20.52 crore, witnessing a growth of 63.43 per cent," the report said.

The report said, "The average assets of the two BSP MLAs contesting in 2023 has increased to Rs 7.90 crore from Rs 4.32 crore in 2018, a growth of 82.57 per cent, while the average asset of the one re-contesting independent MLA grew by 182.64 per cent. His asset was Rs 7.93 crore in 2018 Assembly polls, which is now Rs 22.42 crore.

The average assets of one of the re-contesting MLAs from the Vindhya Janata Party showed a decline of three per cent. His assets were Rs 89.12 lakh in 2018 Assembly polls, which is now Rs 86.09 lakh in 2023, the report stated.

The polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled on November 17 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

