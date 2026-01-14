Avoid flying kites near overhead power transmission lines: Adani Electricity

Mumbai, Jan 14 Adani Electricity on Wednesday cautioned kite fliers in Mumbai to avoid flying kites near power transmission lines.

Kite flying near power transmission lines is not only dangerous but can also lead to power outages.

Extending their wishes of good health and happiness for the joyous occasion of Makar Sankranti, the company, in a statement, noted that the advice is issued in the spirit of a safe celebration.

“While Adani Electricity uses an underground distribution network for Reliable Electricity supply to its 31.5 lakh customers, overhead transmission lines, which bring power from outside Mumbai, do exist in the city. Therefore, we caution kite fliers to avoid flying kites near these lines,” it said.

The company informed that the kite string, popularly known as ‘Manja’, is a good conductor of electricity and can transmit very high voltage if it touches the overhead live wires or even enters the arching zone.

“Adani Electricity appeals to the consumers and citizens in these areas that if they notice or come to know of any untoward incidents as a result of the unsafe kite flying near power transmission lines, the same may please be reported immediately on AEML’s dedicated Power Help Line 19122 so as to enable the utility to initiate further necessary action,” the statement said.

“Alternatively, they can also reach out to our Social Media Handles @Adani_Elec_Mum or visit our website or Adani Electricity App,” it added.

Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival that showcases the rich tradition of India. The festival marks the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar) and is celebrated as a mid-winter harvest festival. The festival, rooted in farming culture, also signifies seasonal change.

