‘Avoiding suicide’: Rajasthan govt issues guidelines to Kota coaching centers

Jaipur, Sep 29 Rajasthan government has issued guidelines to the Kota coaching centers to prevent student suicides.

According to the guidelines, coaching centers will have to keep the results of routine assessment test confidential, that is, they will not be able to make it public. They have also been instructed not to glorify the toppers.

Following rising cases of suicide in Kota, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also held a meeting with the coaching center operators on August 18 and a committee was formed on August 24. The committee came up with the report on September 19.

According to the guidelines, coaching institutes should not encourage students to take admission in coaching before class 9th. At present, if any students below class 9th is registered in coaching institutes and wants to leave, they should be allowed to leave after returning the fees.

Coaching institutes have also been instructed to give admission to the students after assessing their potential through a scanning test and parents should also be counseled.

The coaching institute will have to provide information to the students and parents about how many of the total students were successful for admission in the concerned course last year.

The coaching institute will not make the assessment test results public. Children whose marks are less will have to be analysed and counseled. There will be a ban on dividing children on the basis of assessment test.

