'Aware of BJP's attempts to topple Cong govt', says K'taka DyCM

Bengaluru, Oct 18 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that he was aware of the attempts being made by the BJP to topple the Congress government in the state.

Answering a question on a team of BJP working towards dethroning the government, Shivakumar stated, "I know everything. Those MLAs are coming back to me and CM Siddaramaiah, and giving information on who had approached them, where they held meetings with them."

Shiva Kumar further stated that he also knew about what the offer given by the BJP to them was. "I have got pin to pin information on this. I will make our MLAs speak on the floor of the Assembly on who approached them and on the offers they have got," he stated.

"The BJP and JD(S) have reached a distraught state. They need surgery by the doctors," Shivakumar said while replying to attacks and allegations on him by bothparties.

When asked about the meeting of former CM and Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar and BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, he said, one should always be on suspicious mode. Jagadish Shettar had proved his might. "I don't want to talk more about it," he said.

