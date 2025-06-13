Ax-4 mission delayed again; ISRO collaborates with NASA, SpaceX to resolve technical issue

New York, June 13 The much-anticipated launch of the Ax-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), featuring Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, has been postponed once again due to technical observations related to the Zvezda module of the ISS.

NASA announced the delay on social media, citing safety concerns.

“Together with @Axiom_Space, we are postponing the launch of #Ax4 to the @Space_Station. A new launch date will be provided once available,” NASA wrote in a post on X.

India's space agency ISRO also acknowledged the development and reassured its commitment to mission safety and coordination with international partners.

“ISRO is working closely with @Axiom_Space, @NASA, @SpaceX as they responsibly address the ISS Zvezda module observation causing the Ax‑4 delay. Safety and mission integrity remain our top priorities. With regards Dr. V. Narayanan, Secretary DOS/Chairman ISRO & Chairman Space Commission,” ISRO wrote in an X post.

The Ax-4 mission, operated by US-based Axiom Space, was scheduled for launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 11 at 8 a.m. local time (5:30 p.m. IST). The mission has now faced multiple delays, having initially been scheduled for May 29 and then successively postponed to June 8, June 10, and June 11.

This mission holds historic significance for India. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to become the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station and only the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma's flight in 1984.

Shukla will serve as the pilot of the mission alongside Commander Peggy Whitson of the United States. The other crew members include Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, both serving as mission specialists.

Once aboard the ISS, Shukla will conduct pioneering experiments related to food and space nutrition. These experiments, developed under a collaboration between ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with support from NASA, aim to enhance understanding of sustainable life-support systems, a crucial aspect of future long-duration space travel.

As international partners work to resolve the current technical concerns, a new launch date is expected to be announced soon.

