Ayodhya Accident: 3 Killed, 11 Injured After SUV Carrying Pilgrims Collides With Tractor-Trailer

Three pilgrims were killed, and 11 others were injured after an SUV collided with a tractor-trailer in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya in the early hours of Thursday, December 11. The accident occurred at around 5 am on the Prayagraj Highway near Kalyan Bhadarsa village, under the jurisdiction of the Purakalandar police station.

Four critically injured people were referred to a hospital in Lucknow. Another four were receiving treatment at the district hospital, according to the news agency IANS. The pilgrims were travelling from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district to Ayodhya to visit Ram Mandir.

The bodies of the victims who died in the accident were sent for the postmortem by the police and an investigation is underway into the fatal accident.