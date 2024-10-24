Ayodhya ADM Surjit Singh Found Dead at His Residence in Sursari Colony
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 24, 2024 01:38 PM2024-10-24T13:38:48+5:302024-10-24T13:38:51+5:30
Ayodhya's Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order), Surjit Singh was found dead at his residence in Sursari Colony of Kotwali Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, October 24. The cause of his death is still under investigation.
Government officials and local police are currently at the spot. Investigation is going on in the case. Blood was seen spread all over the floor of a room in his house.