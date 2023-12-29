Ayodhya airport: A new era in airport excellence

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 29 The Ayodhya Airport, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, marks a new era in Airport excellence and cultural identity, propelling India's growth story skywards.

Designed by Sthapati and built at a cost of Rs 1,450 crore, the Ayodhya Airport emerges as an infrastructural marvel and a promise of holistic community development and cultural enrichment.

Beyond its physical dimensions, the airport, with its GRIHA 4-Star Certification, stands as a testament to India’s commitment to sustainable practices, heralding a new era in environmentally conscious aviation.

The Ayodhya Airport, is strategically located to facilitate travel for devotees and tourists. The location complements the upcoming Ayodhya Ram Temple, providing a seamless travel experience to visitors seeking to experience this historic city.

Ayodhya Airport is the newest milestone in this journey of unprecedented growth in aviation traffic and infrastructure. With a peak-hour capacity of 750+ passengers and four aircraft movements per hour, it will cater to a large population and accommodate the continuous expected growth.

A two-storeyed structure, the Ayodhya Airport is adorned with elevational elements depicting the sacred city’s rich history. The ground floor invites passengers with expansive amenities, and the airport operations are carried out from the first floor.

The building is inspired by the gradual elevation of the mandapas and the Nagara style of temple architecture prevalent in Northern India.

According to an official release, the Ayodhya Airport Integrates the city’s heritage into the architecture

At the main entrance of Ayodhya Airport, a grand stepped shikar stands tall, adorned with brass. This architectural masterpiece follows the Nagara style, outlined with scriptures, presenting a majestic and culturally rich welcome to passengers.

The city’s heritage and story unfold through intricate columns, each laden with profound symbolism. The mega columns supporting the terminal roof symbolise the Kandas of Ramayana, blending cultural richness into the airport's architecture.

The Khandika, symbolising impermanence, coexists with the Deva Gana Patta, embodying divine features. Every column narrates a story of dedication, courage, and spirituality, weaving the city's essence into the very fabric of the airport.

The airport’s artistic immersion Includes symbolic murals and artwork from the Ramayana

The terminal building is a canvas of profound messages. The Bow and Arrow mural symbolises the courage to confront untruth, while hexagonal light particles embody the eternal triumph of truth over hierarchy.

From arrivals to skylights, artworks intricately depict the timeless tale of Lord Ram from the Ramayana, creating an immersive, sensory-rich experience beyond traditional airport designs. Strategically placed skylights serve as guiding beacons, enhancing wayfinding and offering a sensory experience for passengers.

Embracing carbon neutrality with eco-conscious GRC materials, the design pioneers sustainable practices in aviation.

Anticipating a surge in tourism, the Ayodhya Airport's passenger terminal accommodates 150 arrivals and departures simultaneously.

The Airport is poised to transcend the ordinary, mirroring the cultural opulence of Ayodhya and redefining contemporary airports to authentically embody the city’s identity - a symbol of pride for the aviation industry.

For the devotees and pilgrims who will tread the corridors of Ayodhya Airport, the journey is physical and spiritual. The airport is strategically designed to further develop Ayodhya as one of the world's largest pilgrimage centres.

The Ayodhya Airport will also serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the region. Projections indicate the creation of at least 500 jobs annually, offering tangible benefits to the local community. This is not just about connectivity; it is about fostering sustainable livelihoods and empowering the region with economic opportunities that reverberate beyond the terminal gates.

