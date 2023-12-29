Ayodhya Airport Inauguration Will Be Historic Day for India, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Friday that tomorrow marks a historic milestone for the country with the inauguration of the Ayodhya airport. The airport is set to be significantly expanded in its second phase, with plans to increase the overall area and extend the runway length. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the Ayodhya airport on Saturday, which currently spans 6,500 square meters.

There is tremendous potential with civil aviation across the country providing capability and especially for Ayodhya which is religiously and spiritually entwined in our hearts, he said. According to him, the second phase of the airport project will be hugely expansive going from the 6,500 square metres facility to 50,000 square metres. We are expanding the runway to 3,750 metres which is good enough for international flights, he added.

Tomorrow is going to be a historic day not only for civil aviation, not only for the city of Ayodhya, not only for Uttar Pradesh, not only for India but all of those who believe in the vibrancy and the commitment from our souls towards Hinduism when the Ayodhya airport will be inaugurated by the prime minister, Scindia said.

At a cost exceeding Rs 1,450 crore, the initial phase of the Ayodhya airport has been completed. The terminal building of the airport spans an area of 6,500 square meters and has the capacity to cater to approximately 10 lakh passengers annually. An official has confirmed that the Ayodhya airport will be officially named 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham.' A formal notification regarding this nomenclature is expected to be released soon.