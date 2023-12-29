Ayodhya all set for PM Modi's visit, heavy security deployed

Ayodhya is fully prepared for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on December 30, adorned with flowers, murals, and thematic ornamental columns. The temple town has witnessed a robust security deployment in anticipation of the visit. Gaurav Dayal, the Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, confirmed that preparations are in full swing for the event, and despite dense fog in the city over the last two days, all arrangements are proceeding as planned.

Modi will visit the town on Saturday to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and a new airport. He will also address a public rally near the airport.

Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone said that high-level arrangements meeting the recruitments of PM's security have been made ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the district adding that Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and National Security Guards (NSG) among other security forces have been deployed.

We are monitoring all areas with drones. To improve the traffic system, a traffic diversion plan has also been made, the ADG said.

Three DIG, 17 SP, 38 Additional SP, 82 Deputy SP, 90 Inspector, 325 Sub Inspector, 35 Female Sub Inspector, 2000 Constable, 14 Company PAC, 6 Company CRPF will be deployed as part of the security, he added.