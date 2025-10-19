Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: From Ramayan Glory to AI Vigil - Devotion Meets Innovation in Uttar Pradesh’s Grand Celebration

Ayodhya is aglow with divinity as it celebrates the ninth edition of Deepotsav on October 19 ahead of Diwali. The temple town is gearing up to break another Guinness World Record by lighting 26,11,101 earthen lamps across 56 ghats, creating a breathtaking spectacle along the sacred Saryu River. A highlight this year is a 32-foot-tall Pushpak Viman at Ram Ki Paidi, depicting iconic scenes from the Ramayan. Nearly 33,000 volunteers, including students, teachers, and residents, have joined hands to adorn the ghats. Adding a technological edge, AI-powered cameras have been installed for crowd monitoring and safety, covering major spots across Ayodhya Dham.

These AI cameras will not only track crowd movements but also help identify suspicious activity, ensuring smooth management of the grand celebration. The entire temple town radiates festive splendour, adorned with millions of diyas, lights, and flowers, symbolising Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya. Prominent sites such as the Ram Temple, Hanuman Garhi, and the Janmabhoomi complex have been illuminated with vibrant hues. The 56 ghats, including the iconic Ram Ki Paidi, are decked up with earthen lamps and floral decorations, transforming Ayodhya into a living reflection of devotion and tradition.

Last year, 1,151 devotees collectively performed the Saryu Aarti, securing a Guinness World Record. This time, the event will be on a much larger scale, with around 2,100 priests conducting the sacred Aarti at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 19. The venue along the Saryu River has been divided into 11 zones, accommodating 200 participants each from Nayaghat to Laxman Ghat. To maintain order, volunteers have been issued ID cards and special T-shirts, while access to the ghats is strictly regulated. Food safety teams are also on-site to monitor hygiene during the festivities, ensuring a safe and spiritual experience.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde stated that unprecedented arrangements have been made to manage the massive influx of devotees. The AI cameras will provide real-time alerts to officials in case of crowd surges, enabling immediate response and effective control. The data from these systems will offer live updates, allowing the administration to maintain safety, discipline, and convenience. Adding to the cultural grandeur, this year’s Deepotsav procession features a BrahMos missile-themed tableau—a first-of-its-kind display merging modern defence technology with tradition. The parade will also showcase Ramayan-era depictions, deities, folk performances, and musical acts celebrating India’s cultural and spiritual legacy.

Ram ki Paidi Preparations

