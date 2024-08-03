Ayodhya gang-rape case: CM Adityanath provides Rs 5 lakh financial aid to victim's family

Ayodhya, Aug 3 In the aftermath of the gang-rape incident in Bhadarsa, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has swiftly taken action. On Saturday afternoon, a bulldozer was used to demolish the illegal construction of the main accused, Moin Khan.

Local MLA Amit Singh Chauhan visited the victim's home to hand over the cheque, accompanied by District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh and Ayodhya SSP Raj Karan Nayyar.

The victim's mother expressed her satisfaction with the government's response, stating that the actions taken were entirely appropriate.

MLA Amit Singh Chauhan mentioned that the Chief Minister assured that any further needs of the family would be promptly addressed.

He also reiterated that the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will continue to stand by the victim’s family throughout this ordeal.

Meanwhile, in a stern action, the district administration on Saturday demolished the bakery owned by the accused Moin Khan.

The officials from the Food Safety Department conducted a raid on Khan's bakery, seizing and sending the bakery’s products for investigation.

The establishment has been sealed, as Khan is accused of committing the crime in that very location.

Earlier, CM Adityanath also raised the issue in the state Assembly.

Cornering the Samajwadi Party, he asked why no action had been taken against the SP leader till now.

Yogi Adityanath had said that no culprit would be spared.

Earlier on Friday, CM Adityanath had met the family members of the victim and assured them that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

SP leader Moin Khan and his servant allegedly raped a 12-year-old minor girl in his bakery in Purakalandar police station area of Ayodhya.

The main accused, Moin Khan, is a close associate of Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad.

Purakalandar police station in-charge Ratan Sharma and Bhadarsa outpost in-charge Akhilesh Gupta have already been suspended.

