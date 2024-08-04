Ayodhya gang-rape case: 'Minor girl was raped multiple times, filmed & blackmailed'

Noida/Ayodhya, Aug 4 Shocking and chilling details have emerged from the FIR filed in connection with the gang-rape of a 12-year-old minor girl in Ayodhya with the victim's mother claiming her daughter was sexually assaulted for two months.

Samajwadi Party leader Moin Khan and his servant Raju Khan have been named as accused in the case.

In the copy of the FIR accessed by IANS, the victim's mother detailed the series of events leading to the alleged rape of her minor daughter at Bhadarsa in Ayodhya district.

"Around two-and-a-half-months ago, my daughter went to a field. Raju Khan approached her there, and said that Moin Khan was looking for her for some work. When my daughter went to Moin's bakery, he forcibly established a physical relationship with her. The act was also filmed on Moin's mobile phone," the FIR read.

"Later, Raju Khan also raped my daughter," the woman mentioned in the FIR, adding the minor girl was threatened with death, and also making the video clip viral if she disclosed the episode to anyone.

The minor girl was being persistently blackmailed through the video and raped multiple times, following which she got pregnant.

Fearing shame and humiliation, the girl maintained silence for a long time. However, one day she fell ill and was taken to a doctor, who revealed that she was already into her second month of pregnancy.

The complaint was registered with the police on July 29.

On Saturday, a bulldozer was used to demolish the illegal construction of Moin Khan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has arranged for financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the victim.

Yogi Adityanath had said that no culprit would be spared.

Adityanath on Friday met the family members of the victim and assured them that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

Moin Khan and his servant allegedly raped the minor girl in his bakery in Purakalandar police station area of Ayodhya.

Khan is a close associate of Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad.

Purakalandar police station in-charge Ratan Sharma and Bhadarsa outpost in-charge Akhilesh Gupta have already been suspended in connection with the incident.

