Ayodhya gears up for grand flag hoisting ceremony; flower sellers celebrate boost in livelihoods

New Delhi, Nov 23 The temple town of Ayodhya is once again preparing for a grand celebration as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit on November 25 for a special flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The event has sparked a wave of excitement among locals as the city adorns itself with lights, decorations, and tightened security arrangements.

The ceremony marks another significant moment for Ayodhya, which has undergone rapid transformation since the construction of the Ram Temple began.

The atmosphere in the temple premises and surrounding areas is festive, with residents and shopkeepers eagerly looking forward to the Prime Minister’s arrival.

Local flower-garland seller Naresh Kumar, originally from Aurangabad in Bihar, said the construction of the temple has completely changed his life.

“Since the Ram Temple was built, there has been a 99 per cent change. Our sales have increased tremendously. Every day we sell 2-3 quintals of garlands. I earn around Rs 50,000-60,000 a month now,” he shared.

“We came here to earn a livelihood, and we are very happy. Our families are also here. All this development in Ayodhya is because of PM Modi. If he hadn’t made this possible, we wouldn’t be here today.”

Another seller, Sanjay, who has been in the flower-selling business for 35 years, echoed similar sentiments. “Ayodhya has transformed completely. The development here is incomparable,” he said.

Earlier, Jagat Guru Paramhans Acharya Ji Maharaj, Peethadheeshwar of Tapasvi Chhawani, said the event holds deep civilisational relevance.

“PM Modi is a Yugpurush. He has not only enhanced Ayodhya’s appearance but restored it to a form reminiscent of the Treta Yuga. Those who come today can clearly feel the transformation. The way Ayodhya Dham is described in the Vedas and Puranas, it is becoming a reality again,” he said.

As Ayodhya awaits the November 25 ceremony, the town stands as a testament to the economic and cultural revival unfolding around the historic temple.

