Ayodhya Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit: Inauguration of Railway Station and New Airport Today

In anticipation of the highly anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya today. During his visit, he will inaugurate both the new airport and the redeveloped railway station in the city.

In a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office said more than 1,400 performers will present folk art and cultural programmes in a total of 40 stages set up along the route from the airport to the railway station, Ram Path.

Additionally, the Prime Minister is set to take part in a public event afterward, during which various development projects exceeding Rs 15,700 crore will be inaugurated. The consecration ceremony for the Ram Temple is scheduled to take place on January 22.

The prime minister will also initiate the development and beautification of tourist facilities spanning from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat, the construction of a visitor gallery for events like Deepotsav and the strengthening and renovation of the pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple.

As part of the upcoming events, an ambitious greenfield township, valued at Rs 2,183 crore, and the Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme, with an estimated cost of around Rs 300 crore, are slated to be launched, promising a substantial enhancement to Ayodhya's urban landscape.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects, including the Lucknow-Ayodhya section of NH-28 (new NH-27), the modification of the existing Ayodhya bypass, the establishment of the CIPET centre, and the construction of offices for the Municipal Corporation Ayodhya and Ayodhya Development Authority. These initiatives are expected to contribute significantly to the city's development and progress.

Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station known as Ayodhya Dham junction railway station – is developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore. The three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child care rooms and waiting halls.