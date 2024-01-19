Ayodhya has strong network of CCTV cameras, command centres

Lucknow, Jan 19 Dedicated command centres with a strong network of CCTV cameras, integrated with motion sensors and facial recognition software covering the entire Ram temple and other important locations, have been installed in Ayodhya.

The red zone, which will have the strictest security parameters in place, will have 250 AI-based high-resolution cameras covering the entire stretch of Ram temple.

Another 319-facial reading-based CCTV cameras have been installed in yellow zone that covers Parikrama area, Ram Path and Hanuman Garhi.

These zones have separate command control centres.

Another centre has been made for keeping vigil on the river area.

The area of Ram Janmabhoomi will also have physical security as well as anti-drone measures to detect movement of aerial objects during the ceremony.

A dedicated team of cops have been deployed while experts roped in for dealing with technical glitches.

Additional DG, Lucknow zone, Piyush Mordia, said: "Inspired by advanced systems in Japan and the US, Ayodhya has been blanketed with a robust network of high-tech CCTV cameras, offering unparalleled vigilance. This system is further bolstered by three distinct command centres.”

The ADG added the command centres are for the red, yellow zones and area near Saryu ghats.

The area of Ram Janmabhoomi will have tethered drones along with anti-drone measures.

Mordia said tethered drones are anchored to the ground, offering extended flight times, and reducing risk of error.

Meanwhile, the police chiefs of seven districts bordering Nepal -- Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar and Maharajganj -- are collaborating closely with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to step-up border security ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Patrolling has been intensified using drones to monitor vulnerable stretches.

Verification of people in border villages has also been intensified.

Travellers entering India are being screened at the borders, while dog squads have also been deployed at key points.

The SSB is coordinating with Nepal police to obtain information about individuals planning to travel to Ayodhya.

IG, SSB, Ratan Sanjay Katiyar said that they were keeping vigilance in coordination with the state police teams.

DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said intensive checking of all railway stations, bus stands, hotels, restaurants and crowded places near the border areas is being done.

