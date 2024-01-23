Ayodhya: Heartwarming Scenes at Ram Mandir's First Morning Aarti (Watch)

A day after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, a heartwarming display of unwavering devotion unfolded as numerous devotees flocked to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday. The first ever Morning Aarti took place at 3am, with eager attendees offering prayers and witnessing the divine presence of Shri Ram Lalla on the morning following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

In a video shared by ANI, the atmosphere outside the main gate was charged with anticipation and reverence as devotees sought to partake in this sacred moment. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, making this first morning after the ceremony a poignant juncture for devotees to express their devotion.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from the main gate of Shri Ram Temple where devotees have gathered in large numbers since 3 am to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/hKUJRvIOtm — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

As the temple opened to the general public today, it was estimated that more than 500,000 devotees would visit. People could offer prayers from 8 am, and the temple's doors would be closed from 1 pm to 3 pm. The aarti in the temple would be held twice, once in the morning at 6:30 am and again in the evening at 7:30 pm. Devotees could obtain passes for aarti online as well as through offline mediums.

Meanwhile, the entire nation was gripped by the name of Ram as it witnessed the historic event. 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also captured global attention, with earthen lamps or diyas being lit up on a massive scale and crackers illuminating the night sky in different parts of the city. Visuals also showed celebrations unfolding at the famous Saryu Ghat, with jubilant locals expressing their devotion to Ram Lalla.