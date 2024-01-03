Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar Ensures Tight Security for Ram Lalla Idol Consecration on January 22

Days before the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol on January 22, IG Ayodhya Praveen Kumar assured robust security measures.

Speaking to PTI Praveen Kumar said that the entire area has been divided into distinct sectors and zones, with forces deployed strategically. Notably, advanced technical surveillance tools, including drones, CCTV cameras, and AI mechanisms, have been incorporated to enhance security.

VIDEO | “We have made all the security arrangements in view of the idol consecration ceremony. We have divided the whole area into different sectors and zones and forces have been deployed. We have also added technical dimensions to our surveillance through drones, CCTVs and AI… pic.twitter.com/gwANaeChdg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 3, 2024

“We have made all the security arrangements in view of the idol consecration ceremony. We have divided the whole area into different sectors and zones and forces have been deployed. We have also added technical dimensions to our surveillance through drones, CCTVs and AI mechanisms,” IG Ayodhya Praveen Kumar said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officers and ministers and reviewed the preparations being made including the security arrangements. On January 22, PM Modi is going to consecrate the idol of the child form of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.