Ayodhya-Kolkata: CM Yogi Adityanath Receives Boarding Pass for the First Flight (Watch)



Ayodhya is gearing up for the momentous consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. The Pran Pratishtha, or life-giving ceremony, of the idols will mark the culmination of a long and complex journey for millions of Hindu devotees across India. Everything is set invitation and prashad are already done now whole nation is waiting for the day that in 22nd January. On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the boarding pass for the inaugural flight connecting Kolkata and Ayodhya, marking a new air link for the holy city ahead of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple consecration.

Meanwhile, Adityanath presented specially crafted garments to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the idol of Ram in Ayodhya. These intricately woven pieces were created by an estimated 12 lakh handicraftsmen, showcasing a collective effort under the campaign "Do Dhaage Sri Ram Ke Liye" ("Two Threads for Lord Ram"). The campaign, organized by the Pune-based Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust, mobilized an estimated 10-15 lakh individuals engaged in handloom weaving across Uttar Pradesh. Their dedication resulted in exquisite Vastras (garments) for Shree Ram Lalla Viraajman, the presiding deity of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.The presentation of these garments adds a unique and culturally rich touch to the preparations for the upcoming consecration ceremony, scheduled for January 22nd.