Ayodhya Prepares for Grand Temple Ceremony: Medical Facilities Boosted, Doordarshan Plans Special Coverage

With excitement building ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22, the central government has announced significant upgrades to Ayodhya's medical facilities to cater to the influx of devotees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to perform the idol installation ("Pran Pratishtha") ceremony in the presence of over 8,000 guests, followed by days of celebrations.

Enhanced Healthcare:

A 120-bed hospital in Ayodhya has been upgraded and equipped with additional emergency beds.

The 350-bed Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College has been expanded with 200 new beds, including 50 dedicated to emergencies.

A team from the prestigious AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi has been deployed to train 200 paramedics in Ayodhya to handle medical situations efficiently.

Emergency response teams will be stationed across the town during the ceremony and related events.

Doordarshan Coverage:

Doordarshan, India's public broadcaster, has planned extensive coverage of the momentous occasion.

A special news bulletin, "Ram Ki Paidi," aired from January 1 to 15, offering viewers a daily glimpse into the preparations.

A live program, "Shri Ram Ayodhya Aaye Hain," will provide ongoing updates, guest discussions, special features, and public reactions.

A media centre is being set up at Ram Katha Sangrahalay in Ayodhya where large LED screens will be installed to facilitate the viewing of the telecast.