Ayodhya Ram Mandir Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Suffers Brain Haemorrhage, 85-Year Hospitalised In Critical Condition

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is in critical condition after being reported to have been experiencing a brain haemorrhage. Das was initially referred to to Ayodhya City Neuro Care Hospital, reported IANS. However, he was later transferred to Lucknow PGI for advanced treatment.After a CT scan, it was revealed that there was blood clotting in about 17 places and he had a severe brain haemorrhage.

Dr Arun Kumar Singh, a doctor at the Neuro Centre in Ayodhya, said that Acharya Das was brought in critical condition. After providing initial treatment, due to his critical condition, he was referred to Lucknow for further care. Meanwhile, saints of Ayodhya have come together to offer prayers for the health and recovery of the chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das.

Das became the chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in April 1992. He was actively involved in performing the puja of Ram Lalla at the tent following the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. When Ram Lalla was moved from the tent to the temporary temple in 2020, Acharya Das continued to serve as the chief priest. Currently, he is the chief priest at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 in an event led by Prime Minister Modi. Counted among the senior scholars of Varanasi, Dixit was a native of Solapur district of Maharashtra but his family has been living in Varanasi for several generations.His health deteriorated in October 2024 too, and then he was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (PGI). Acharya Das was treated under the supervision of Dr. Prakash Chandra Pandey in the private room of the Neurology Ward of PGI. Professor RK Dhiman, Director of the Institute, had told at that time also that Acharya is suspected of some neurological problem.



