Ayodhya Ram Mandir First Anniversary of Consecration Ceremony To Be Held on January 11, 2025

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will mark the first anniversary of its consecration ceremony on January 11 next year, according to temple trust chief Champat Rai. The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol was originally held on January 22 this year.

“The date for the (anniversary) celebrations is as per the Hindu traditions,” Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra said.

Temple trust chief Champat Rai also revealed that construction is underway in the Ram Mandir complex for 18 new temples, including those dedicated to Dashavatar, Sheshavatar, Nishadraj, Shabari, Ahalya, and Saint Tulsidas, among others. He added that the work is progressing rapidly and remains on schedule as per the planned timelines.

He denied rumours surrounding the 'prasad' offered to Ram Lalla. He clarified that for the past 30 years, “no prasad has been brought from outside to the premises of Ram temple”.