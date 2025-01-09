Ayodhya Ram Mandir Gears Up for First Anniversary of Ram Lalla Consecration, 110 VIPs to Attend

Preparations are underway for the first anniversary celebrations of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, set to take place this weekend from January 11 to 13. The event will not only include around 110 invited VIPs but also provide an opportunity for commoners, who missed last year's historic ceremony, to participate in the festivities, as per the temple trust.

A German hangar tent has been set up at the Angad Teela site, designed to accommodate up to 5,000 people. This venue will offer common people the chance to witness the grand celebrations, which will feature classical cultural performances, rituals, and daily Ram Katha discourses at both the pavilion and Yagnashala.

"The trust has decided to invite common people who could not attend the initial consecration ceremony last year. They will be allowed to join all three days of events at Angad Teela," said Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The trust stated that invitation letters have been sent to guests, including 110 VIPs, many of whom were unable to attend the original pran pratishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024. "Those who missed the event last year will be included in this anniversary celebration," Rai mentioned.

The daily schedule for the celebrations includes Ram Katha sessions starting at 2 pm, followed by discourses on the Ramcharitmanas (manas pravachan) and cultural performances. Prasad distribution will take place each morning, offering attendees a devotional and spiritual experience. According to the temple trust's media office, decorations at the Yagna site and other festival preparations are nearing completion.

The pavilion and Yagnashala will be central to these festivities, providing the public with a unique chance to participate in the ongoing celebrations.

On January 5, a government press release confirmed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the Ram Lalla 'abhishek' at the temple on January 11.